RUSHVILLE - Even the onset of cold weather could not slow the positive and impactful behavior displayed by students at Rushville Consolidated High School.
Below are the winners from the most recent Lion's SHARE program.
- Julion Roberts was nominated by Principal, Mr. Hadley. Julion noticed that Mr. Hadley was picking up a trash mess in the science hall. Julian stopped and helped Mr. Hadley pick up the mess on his own without being asked. Mr. Hadley added, "What a great kid!"
- George Jacobs was nominated by Mrs. Schultz. Mrs. Schultz said that George has an amazing work ethic. He is efficient, productive and always willing to help. He also encourages others to be their best.
- Nevaeh Hughes was also nominated by Mrs. Schultz. Nevaeh was eager to give her time and service to help prepare materials for an upcoming lesson. Nevaeh was productive and her help was invaluable.
- Zach Williams was nominated by Mrs. Kemple. Mrs. Kemple said Zach came to see her on his own and expressed a desire to better his grade. He has been working tremendously hard in class as well as completing missing assignments. Zach has made a commitment to overall self improvement. Mrs. Kemple is so proud of you Zach.
- Edward Kiwalae was nominated by Mrs. Shook. Mrs. Shook is so proud of Edwards‘s commitment to self-control and self-discipline. He is a role model for other students in these areas. Way to go Edward.
