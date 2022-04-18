RUSHVILLE – The Easter Bunny would be very proud of many of Rushville Consolidated High School’s students. These Lion’s SHARE winners deserve full baskets.
- Ava Heaston was nominated by Mrs. Tague. Mrs. Tague said Ava is always so polite and so positive. She works hard in class and Mrs. Tague really enjoys and appreciates her enthusiasm.
- Trinity Bergen was nominated by Mrs. Schultz. Mrs. Schultz said Trinity is always prepared. She completes her homework and uses her time wisely in class. She is kind and respectful.
- Mason Mosburg was nominated by Mrs. Lemmons. Mrs. Lemmons said Mason helped another group by playing Juliet in a reenactment scene. He humored Mrs. Lemmons by even wearing a wig. He was a good sport and lots of fun.
- Conner Stevens was nominated by Mrs. Craig. Mrs. Craig said Conner is a great student. He participates in class every day and asks insightful questions, completes his work, and is respectful to students and staff.
- Savanna Snow received nominations from Mrs. Personett and the administration. Savanna was a tremendous help with an important Varsity Scholars task. Additionally, as current NHS President, Savannah showed outstanding leadership skills during our recent NHS initiation ceremony.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.