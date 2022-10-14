RUSHVILLE - The Rushville Consolidated High School Lion's SHARE winners for October 14 have been announced.
Ashleigh Spaeth and Carlie Kuhn were nominated by Mr. Orme, who said Ashleigh and Carlie are the Batman and Robin of the RCHS FFA. They planned and organized two huge community service projects, and their amazing work includes designing and building a float for the bicentennial parade and making farmer snack packs.
Brock Millsaps was nominated by Ms. Corum and Ms. Robinson, who said Brock shows tremendous selflessness and kindness. He takes time to check on people in need. He has also been working very hard to catch up on work. He has taken the initiative to better himself to be the best he can be.
Catherine Neuman was nominated by Mrs. Fenimore. After Mrs. Fenimore copied all of her needed papers for the week she noticed that the copier had run out of staples. Catherine had completed all of her work, so when she finished her quiz she helped Mrs. Fenimore staple numerous packets of math work.
Savannah Vaughn was nominated by Ms. Edwards, who said Savannah has a positive impact on the classroom. She is an excellent student who encourages her peers and helps them understand complex biology. She is constantly positive and cheering on her classmates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.