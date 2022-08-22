RUSHVILLE — The RCHS Lion’s SHARE program is designed to recognize and reward positive behaviors, attitudes, and actions.
The SHARE stands for attributes that lead to earning the Lion’s SHARE in life.
Scholarship: We look for signs that indicate a love of learning and timeless pursuit of knowledge and wisdom.
Honor: We seek out those who demonstrate integrity and civility.
Attendance: We reward those who are present and engaged; those who exhibit dedication and commitment.
Relationships: We recognize the importance of building healthy and lasting social ties and treasure those capable of working collaboratively with a variety of people.
Effort: We have appreciation and admiration for those who go above and beyond with grit, determination, work ethic, and enthusiasm!
In sum, school staff members watch for and then document examples of students demonstrating one or more of our Lion’s SHARE traits.
There are many facets to this program. The Jostens class ring giveaway, the “Heart of a Lion” lunches at Pizza King with Mr. Hadley, Honor Roll ice cream giveaways, and our Skip-A-Final program are all examples of how we celebrate our students’ Lion’s SHARE attributes.
In addition to the above, we also have a weekly recognition celebration. Teachers fill out cards describing times that they have witnessed students exhibiting a Lion’s SHARE trait. The teachers place the card in a box and the RCHS administration randomly selects cards from the box and then calls the students down in order to give recognition and give the students a small token of appreciation.
Our Weekly Lion’s SHARE winners for Aug. 19 are:
Cora Emory. Cora was nominated by Ms. Edwards. Ms. Edwards said Cora is quick to notice when her peers need help with lab specific skills. Cora is often the first person to offer help. Cora is very talented in the lab and helps others be a success as well.
Preston Williams. Preston was nominated by Ms. Baker. Ms. Baker said Preston has a passion for learning, which can be seen every single day in class! Preston always shows up ready to learn and he contributes to class. Ms. Baker also said he is very caring and is always ready to help!
Alexis Rapp, Rhianna Hedrick, and Kizzi Pitman were all nominated by Mrs. Tague. Mrs. Tague said these girls volunteered to help her organize folders and other tasks. Mrs. Tague said their help was unexpected and timed perfectly! Alexis organized classroom materials. Rhiana volunteered to take notes for absent students, and Kizzi helped Mrs. Tague figure out a new way to collect work! She said these girls are rock stars!
Obviously, none of these celebrations would be possible without our fantastic Lion’s SHARE sponsors. Thank you to TRANE and SGT. Clarissa Walls and the Indiana National Guard.
Also, thank you to Rush Memorial Hospital for donating the water bottles, and to the Milroy Economic Development Corporation for donating the shirts.
If you are able to become a Lion’s SHARE sponsor, you may do so by emailing hadleyr@rushville.k12.in.us or by calling 765-932-3901.
Provided by RCHS administrators
