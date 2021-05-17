RUSHVILLE - After taking a week off to honor RCHS teachers and staff members, the Lion's SHARE winners returns to salute students at RCHS.
Here are the most recent winners.
- Shrayder Fischer was nominated by Profe Rosario. Profe was beaming with amazement when Shrayder went above and beyond to get her work done. Shrayder recently had a major setback, but she didn't let that negatively impact her Spanish class. She got all of her work caught up. Shrayder displays honesty and she acts honorably. She is such a positive student.
- Cory Roberts was nominated by Mrs. Lemmons. Mrs. Lemmons said that Cory has shown so much growth in both Scholarship and Effort this nine weeks. Mrs. Lemmons said, "Keep up the GREAT work Corey."
- Draven Bell was nominated by Mr. Riddell. Mr. Riddell is impressed because Draven set goals for himself this semester and he has demonstrated great success academically. Draven is attentive and thoughtful during class. He has achieved excellence while taking not one, but two math courses simultaneously.
- Katie Thoman was nominated by Mr. Orme. Mr. Orme said Katie has a real knack for public speaking. He said she has a unique ability to speak in the vernacular for the good of the cause. Mr. Orme said, "Katie is a future business woman."
- Devin Richardson was nominated by Mr. Marlatt. Coach Marlatt said that an evil wasp penetrated his classroom fortress. But it was Super Devin to the rescue. While Coach Marlatt and the rest of the class cowered in fear, Devin bravely rose to the occasion. As the dangerous and ferocious beast was bearing down, Devin swiftly swatted it out of the air. Sadly, Devin was forced to extinguish the monster so that class could proceed without further disruption or danger.
