RUSHVILLE – Rushville Consolidated High School is welcoming back students for another year and recognizing great student behavior.
Dean of Students Mark Mendoza said the students are smiling and hugging each other, teachers are leading classes through lessons with eagerness and enthusiasm, and the building as a whole is bursting with positivity.
With all the positivity around the school building, the Lion’s SHARE program is roaring back into form with the first week of honorees.
Lion’s SHARE is the RCHS program that the administration uses to show gratitude for things like studiousness, kindness, determination, citizenship, and dedication. The SHARE stands for Scholarship, Honor, Attendance, Relationships and Effort.
Staff members at RCHS watch for students exhibiting these traits and then nominate the students for the weekly recognition. Winners are randomly selected from all the nominations and the students receive small tokens of appreciation.
Here is a look at the Week 1 winners.
- Makayla Queen was nominated by Mr. Bentley. Mr. Bentley said that Makayla has been a great addition to Lions Live. She has been exceptional as a news anchor. Makayla is always on task and helping to get everything accomplished.
- Harrison Wicker was nominated by Mrs. Kemple. The reality is, Harrison probably deserves a Lion’s SHARE award every week. He does so much to help all the time. For example, this week he coordinated pictures for new students to be uploaded to Harmony. Mrs. Kemple said that Harrison showed compassion towards a teacher. He sent her an email filled with very kind words when he knew she was having a stressful day.
- Ericka Kuhn was nominated by Coach Sliger. Coach Sliger said that Ericka leads by example. In APC, she shows others how to use proper form and lift correctly. In general, she is very helpful in his class.
- Nash Paddack was nominated by Coach Marlow. Coach Marlow said that Nash stayed behind after the all school convocation on the first day of school. He showed tremendous selflessness and leadership when he took it upon himself to pick up papers that were left behind in the bleachers. Nash is a great senior leader.
- Kirstyn Wilson was nominated by Ms. Baker. Ms. Baker was so proud when Kirstyn told her that she applied the lessons she learned in Personal Finance last year and chose to live debt free. This summer Kirstyn paid for a car in ALL CASH based on the principles that Ms. Baker taught her.
Mendoza also sent a thank you to Lion’s SHARE sponsors Beacon Credit Union; David and Barbara Malson; MillDrill, Inc Rush Memorial Hospital; and Trane.
“We desperately need additional donations to sustain our Lion’s SHARE program. If you are willing to donate, please email mendozam@rushville.k12.in.us or call RCHS at 932-3901,” Mendoza noted.
