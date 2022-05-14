RUSHVILLE - The Rushville Consolidated High School Lion’s SHARE winners for May 13 are Isabella Pavey, who was nominated by Mrs. Sembach. Mrs. Sembach said when Isabella saw a student in need of help with an assignment she got up and gave the student help and had a great attitude about doing so. What a wonderful and friendly young lady!
Grace Pharis was nominated by Mr. Hedrick, who was blown away by Grace's initiative and responsibility. Grace passed out work and kept students on task when Mr. Hedrick was absent.
Josephine Tungate was nominated by Ms. Corum, who said Josephine is always willing and able to help other students. Josephine always smiles and helps people and she does so with a joyful attitude.
Indya Burnett was nominated by Mrs. Schultz, who is blown away by Indya's dedication. Her attendance is phenomenal. She doesn’t have a single tardy and she is very committed to her education.
Alexis Spivey was nominated by Mrs. Schultz, who said Alexis is always prepared for class, is respectful and courteous, and helps others. Alexis has a fabulous attitude and her work ethic is unmatched.
