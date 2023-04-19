RUSHVILLE - The latest round of Lions SHARE recipients has been announced at Rushville Consolidated High School.
Julion Roberts was nominated by Mr. Bentley, who said Julion has been very helpful recently. Julion happily offered to take time out of his class to help another student with their video production.
Dana Durbin was also nominated by Mr. Bentley, who said Dana always offers to help out with whatever is needed. Dana has worked on nearly every live stream that has been offered this school year. She is a tremendous help in setting up and tearing down equipment. Dana asks questions while live streaming to better understand a professional broadcast. Dana has been putting a lot of time outside of school hours for Lions Live, so Mr. Bentley wants Dana to know that he couldn't do it without her!
Rebeka Wall was nominated by Miss Sheehan, who said Rebeka is a great student. She always strives to improve and she asks questions in order to learn more and gain more knowledge. She is dedicated, kind, funny and helps make RCHS a great place.
Chelsie Patterson was nominated by Mrs. Kemple, who said Chelsie is a very kind person. She says good morning every day and opens the school door for other people. She puts a smile on other people's faces, especially Mrs. Kemple’s.
Pacey Dye and Casey Monroe were nominated by the administration. Pacey and Casey helped unload 12,000 pounds of paper from a semi trailer. They were both very helpful despite the fact that it was raining, and the workload was tremendous. Thank you to both of these studly gentlemen.
