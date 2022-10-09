RUSHVILLE - The latest Lion's SHARE winners at Rushville Consolidated High School have been announced.
Richard Barnes and Brody Terrell were nominated by Coach Marlow, who was impressed and proud of Richard and Brody because they recently took it upon themselves to pick up trash around the football stadium. They collected four bags of trash without being asked. Thank you, Richard and Brody, for making RCHS a better place!
Jensen Smith was nominated by Mrs. Wainwright, who was impressed by Jensen's sportsmanship. Mrs. Wainwright said Jensen shows high character and sportsmanship on and off the tennis court.
Malorie Webb was nominated by Miss Sheehan, who was thankful Malorie helped clean several students' ceramic tools that were left unclean. Miss Sheehan said Malorie always volunteers to clean areas of the art room and keeps things neat and safe for her and others.
Makaylah Phillips was nominated by Mrs. Wagner, who said Makaylah always takes charge and does the tough jobs when cleaning up after a lab. Makaylah does not stop until everything is done and she does it all with a positive and kind attitude.
Please consider donating to the Lion’s SHARE program. Call the RCHS main office for information about doing so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.