RUSHVILLE — It has been a very difficult week for the Rush County community and Rushville Consolidated High School. Students and staff have begun the long journey of grieving, comforting each other, and trying to find the strength to move forward.
In the wake of this tragedy, school staff members have seen compassion, unity, sacrifice, courage, and lots and lots of love, according to RCHS Dean of Students Mark Mendoza.
“In times of tragedy, kids need their parents and family members, kids need their teachers and coaches, kids may need a therapist or counselor. However, kids also need each other,” Mendoza noted. “Our kids have been there for each other, and in many cases, taken it upon themselves to initiate therapeutic activities and engage in restorative acts of compassion and tribute.”
This week’s Lion’s SHARE recipients have been instrumental in leading the various homages to Kameron Cox and in leading the overall healing process. Students and staff members have participated in the outpouring of support.
“We also need to thank David and Barb Malson for their donation this week. Mr. and Mrs. Malson have been long time supporters of our Lion’s SHARE program, and their continued support will help us sustain our Lion’s Share Program for the next several weeks,” Mendoza added.
The David and Barb Malson Lion’s SHARE recipients for this week are as follows.
All of the recipients were nominated by our counseling department and/or our administration.
Kallie Kennedy was nominated because she initiated making and selling T-shirts in honor of Kameron and then giving the proceeds to Kameron’s family.
Alexa Yung initiated the creation of some of the locker decorations in honor of Kameron.
Arecille Leon initiated the making of a tribute video for Kameron.
Emily Saidyleigh, Trenton Dyer, and Peyton Doll created locker posters to honor Kameron.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.