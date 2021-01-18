RUSHVILLE - Rushville Consolidated High School students have returned to the classroom, although on a different, hybrid schedule.
As the pandemic continues to play havoc with the normal school schedule, RCHS students and staff are working to make the classrooms and hallways as safe as possible. There are few students in the hallways and the students are more spread out in the classroom.
With all the change, one thing is staying consistent - positive behavior from the students of RCHS. Along with that is the recognition by faculty and staff members of the positive aspects of student life around the building.
The Lion’s SHARE program (Scholarship, Honor, Attendance, Relationships, and Effort) is one aspect of recognizing and rewarding good behavior by the students.
Mark Mendoza, RCHS Dean of Students, thanked MillDrill, Inc. for sponsorship of the Lion’s SHARE program and announced the winners for Jan. 15.
- Josie Fields was nominated by Ms. Rosario. Ms. Rosario said that Josie was exceptionally helpful during a recent lesson. She helped several of her classmates by keeping them on time and making sure they understood the instructions. She has an innate ability to build relationships and lead others.
- Micah Diekan was nominated by Ms. Monk. Ms. Monk was so grateful for Micah's help with a recent decorating project. Ms. Monk said that she couldn't have done the project with Micah's help. Micah is a model citizen with tremendous Honor.
- Hannah Aylsworth was nominated by Mrs. Lemmons. Mrs. Lemmons is continually impressed by Hannah's Scholarship and Effort. She noted that Hannah is an excellent student and her work ethic is phenomenal. Mrs. Lemmons also said that Hannah spreads kindness and compassion to everyone around her.
- Virgil Elder was nominated by Mrs. Cox. Mrs. Cox said that Virgil is a huge help to her in Team Sports. He even volunteers for extra jobs like keeping score or picking up equipment. She noted that he is always willing to go the extra mile. When Mrs. Cox needs a helping hand, Virgil is there to save the day.
- Olivia Dora was nominated by Ms. Edwards. Ms. Edwards said Olivia does an amazing job of demonstrating Scholarship and building Relationships. Recently, Olivia walked her peers through a complex lab. She is willing to step up and fill the leadership role when necessary.
- Ericka Kuhn was nominated by Mrs. Horton. Mrs. Horton said that a little over a year ago Ericka made a commitment to herself to improve in a variety of ways. Since then she has done so many things to improve herself. For example, she has earned all As, made the top 10 in her class, and played volleyball and basketball. Mrs. Horton said she is amazed by Ericka’s work ethic and commitment.
