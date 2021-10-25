RUSHVILLE - Fall Break has arrived for Rush County Schools. Students at Rushville Consolidated High School continued to display good behavior and positive attitudes in the week leading up to the much needed time off.
Here is a look at the most recent winners from the Lion's SHARE program.
- Abrianna Hughes and Mackenzie Pena were nominated by Mrs. Schultz. Mrs. Schultz said that Abrianna and Mackenzie gave up their SRT time to create, display and decorate the showcases in the senior and freshman halls. The displays are very impressive.
- Promise Leining was nominated by Mrs. Personett. Mrs. Personett needed help with a huge task with the Varsity Scholars paperwork. Promise stepped up and gave a great deal of help to Mrs. Personett.
- Virgil Elder was nominated by Mrs. Sparks. Mrs. Sparks said Virgil is always very helpful, even without being asked. Mrs. Sparks also said that Virgil always has such a positive attitude and outlook.
- Ethan Dunn was nominated by Mrs. Orme. Mrs. Orme said that Ethan showed good sportsmanship in Team Sports. Ethan diffused a situation between teammates. When a student got angry, Ethan stood up for what was right, calmed down the angry student, and got everyone back on track.
