RUSHVILLE - The Rushville Consolidated High School Lion's SHARE winners for October 21 have been announced.
Alexys Foust was nominated by Mrs. Carmony, who said Alexys has been mentoring another student. Alexys has taken her mentoring responsibilities and applied them in other classes, the hallways, and the cafeteria. Alexys is a positive influence; she is welcoming, kind, and helpful. Mrs. Carmony says that she is proud of Alexys!
Mallory Angle was nominated by Mrs. Fenimore, who was impressed with Mallory's work ethic in precalculus. Mallory uses her work time effectively and efficiently. She asks great questions and takes advantage of SRT assistance. Mallory has also attended Block 9 for extra time and comprehension.
Emma Bowles was nominated by Profe Rosario, who said Emma is an invaluable helper to her SRT class. Emma has graciously assisted multiple students. She recently helped many students access Khan Academy. Emma is kind and cares about the needs of others.
Josie Ballenger was nominated by Mrs. Schultz, who was very impressed at Josie's ability to move on quickly after a setback. Josie's art project suffered an unfortunate accident. Instead of getting frustrated or giving up, Josie took it like a champ and moved on. She immediately got right back to work by starting over. She has a positive attitude, a can-do spirit, and tons of grit. Way to be an example of overcoming adversity, Josie!
Ethan Markley was nominated by Mrs. Nicholls, who was very impressed with Ethan's work ethic. He always meets his class goal, and his behavior is top notch. Ethan came in with a mindset to earn credit and graduate, and that is exactly what he is doing.
