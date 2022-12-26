RUSHVILLE - The Rushville Consolidated High School Lion's SHARE winners for December 16 have been announced.
Ben Flannery was nominated by Ms. Lester, who said Ben recently showed lots of perseverance this week. When Ben was presented a difficult task, he worked with his teachers and family to develop a solution. Despite several obstacles, Ben never gave up. His hard work paid off as he was able to find a solution. Ben is a reason RCHS is a great place to learn and work.
Haylie Garcia was nominated by Mrs. Lemmons, who said Haylie opens the door about 100 times during SRT. This could be a very annoying situation, but Haylie does it with a smile on her face. Mrs. Lemmons said she deeply appreciates Haylie’s positive attitude and outlook.
Ms. Edwards nominated Deegan Bone and said Deegan came to Biology in the middle of the semester. He worked hard to get caught up, asked good questions, and participated well in class. He also volunteers to help around the class.
Eva Cox was nominated by five different teachers: Mr. Mock, Mr. Lawler, Mrs. Schultz, Ms. Sheehan, and Mrs. Wainwright. They all said wonderful things about Eva such as she is hard working, respectful, creative, focused and dedicated. They just wanted to acknowledge and give credit to Eva for being a great student and wonderful young lady.
