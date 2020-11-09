RUSHVILLE This week brought a presidential election and more uneasiness for our country. However, in the face of all of the uncertainty, so many of our students continue to conduct themselves with class, dignity, civility, and concern for others. May we all follow their example and strive to live as Lion’s SHARE winners.
Our winners for this week are:
- Samantha Smith. Samantha was nominated by Mr. Orme. Mr. Orme describes Samantha as genuine and sincere. He also talked about her ability to build and sustain meaningful relationships, which starts off with her beaming smile. Samantha is always willing to give someone else a compliment. Her humility and selflessness are a true example for others.
- Jacob Clark. Jacob was nominated by Mrs. Carmony. Mrs. Carmony says that Jacob is respectful and responsible. She noted that his dedication to scholarship is tremendous. He is ready and eager to learn new things daily.
- Olivia Bentley. Olivia was nominated by Mrs. Joni Fenimore. Mrs. Fenimore raved about Olivia’s work ethic. When she misses class, Olivia finds a way to catch up. Mrs. Fenimore also said that Olivia has tremendous patience and she is an excellent helper. Olivia goes out of her way to help her peers who have questions.
- Nash Paddack. Nash was nominated by Mrs. Cox. Mrs. Cox watched Nash help a student in need. Other people may have been tempted to just sit back and laugh about the situation, but not Nash. He saved the day. You can’t miss this guy walking down the hallway, he is monstrous. However, he is kind, compassionate and a model of honor, high character, and humility.
- Ericka Kuhn. Ericka was nominated by Mrs. Craig. Mrs. Craig said that Ericka is very kind and helpful. Ericka recently helped Mrs. Craig with a task and she is always willing to help her classmates.
