RUSHVILLE - We may break some temperature records this weekend, but the thermometer is not the only thing that's red hot. Rushville Consolidated High School students are on a hot streak with positive behavior and our Lion's SHARE program is our attempt to recognize and reward some of them.
The Lion's SHARE program would not be possible without our sponsors Beacon Credit Union, Dave and Barbara Malson, MillDrill, Inc, Rush Memorial Hospital and Trane. Thank you to our sponsors! Please consider being a sponsor for our Lion's SHARE program.
Our Lion's SHARE winners for the first week of October are as follows.
- Sophie Wesling. Sophie was nominated by Ms. Rodriguez who said that Sophie is such a pleasure to have around. Sophie is very reliable and she is always considerate and asking how she can help. Recently, she went above and beyond and escorted another technician around to fix multiple projectors. Thank you Sophie for your help and positive attitude.
- Wiley Adkins was nominated by Mrs. Schultz. Mrs. Schultz said that Wiley is full of perseverance and tenacity. Wiley broke his dominant arm and as a result he has limited drawing ability. Nevertheless, he never complained. On the contrary, he adapted. Wiley's motto is "No excuses!" He shows up and does the work. Mrs. Schultz calls him a "Huge success!"
- Eli Bridges was nominated by Mrs. Budka. Eli embodies Lion's SHARE because he helps other students with their Biology, he works hard, has high character, and maintains a positive attitude.
- Jackson Tracy and Ashton Reece were nominated by Mr. Marlatt. Mr. Marlatt was very impressed when Jackson and Ashton helped him and Ms. Augsburger with a great deal of manual labor. They did not have to, but they stopped what they were doing and went above and beyond to help others.
