RUSHVILLE – Congratulations to the RCHS Lion’s SHARE Lion Award winners for January: Tim McCord (Rush County Schools Network Specialist) and Rob Hadley (RCHS Principal)!
McCord and Hadley will now proudly display their stuffed animal lions in honor of their awards. They also received gift cards for Mocha Moose in Rushville.
The November Lion Award winners chose the January Lion recipients.
Anne Rosario (RCHS Spanish Teacher) choose to honor McCord at the January 18 faculty meeting. Rosario wrote and read aloud a fantastically creative, very complimentary poem about McCord’s availability and efforts in assisting staff members. She also touted his dedication to helping students’ extracurricular endeavors. McCord has dedicated countless hours of his personal time in helping the Rushville FFA and the RCHS Speech Team prepare for competitions.
At that same faculty meeting, Bryan Hummel (RCHS English Teacher) honored Hadley by talking about his maintenance of consistency over time and for Hadley staying true to his moral barometer. Hummel said he admired Hadley for steadfastly dealing with difficult situations without compromising his standards and beliefs. Hummel said he knows that he has often been a “thorn in Mr. Hadley’s side,” but that he respects him.
