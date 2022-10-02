RUSHVILLE - The Rushville Consolidated High School Lion's SHARE winners for September 30 have been announced.
Kaitlyn Hankins and Hayden Hart were nominated by Coach Ehm, who said that Kaitlyn and Hayden helped him set up and take down volleyball equipment without being asked to do so. Coach Ehm greatly appreciated Kaitlyn and Hayden's help and positive attitudes.
Moses Hart was nominated by Ms. Edwards, who said that due to schedule changes beyond his control Moses was placed in Biomed and has worked hard to catch up! He asks great questions and demonstrates a strong work ethic, and continues to excel in Biomed class.
Delaney Draper was nominated by Ms. Lester, who said Delaney is always willing to lend a helping hand and is constantly asking what she can do to help. Delaney gives her best effort when completing tasks. Delaney makes RCHS a better place for all students.
Olivia Cooper was nominated by Mrs. Craig, who said Olivia is an outstanding student. Olivia is polite, respectful, outgoing, and recently helped out a classmate who had been absent from school without being asked. Her willingness to help others is unmatched. Thank you, Olivia.
