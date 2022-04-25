RUSHVILLE – These Rushville Consolidated High School students, and their positive behaviors and attitudes, are shining brightly! They are the Lions SHARE winners for April 22!
Preston Williams was nominated by Mrs. Lemmons, who was very proud when Preston took initiative and showed leadership in a recent group project. Mrs. Lemmons also said that Preston is a great problem solver and very considerate!
Taylor Shook was nominated by Mrs. Hedrick and Ms. Robben. They said Taylor is always very helpful. Recently, she went out of her way to help several peers with a variety of things.
Zach Tressler and Heaven Denney were nominated by Mr. Riddell, who was impressed when Zach and Heaven took it upon themselves to help their peers with a very challenging assignment. Mr. Riddell was absent when Zach and Heaven stepped up big time! They both received glowing reports from the substitute teacher as well.
