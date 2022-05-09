RUSHVILLE – The most recent Rushville Consolidated High School Lions Share winners are pictured.
Katie Thoman was nominated by Mrs. Horton, who normally has two office pages every block. However, Katie has a block of her own as an office page. As a result, she does twice the work. Mrs. Horton says that Katie has a very positive attitude, she is bubbly, she has a beautiful smile, and she does an outstanding job! Thank you, Katie. Mrs. Horton couldn’t do it without you!
John Alexander was nominated by Mrs. Craig, who said John is an outstanding student. He is respectful, polite, and he has a great work ethic! John is very enjoyable to be around. He sets a great example for others to follow. Mrs. Craig said congratulations, John, and good luck in your future endeavors!
Gabe Armstrong was nominated by Mrs. Hedrick, Mrs. Shook, Mrs. Robben, and Mrs. Robinson. These four teachers were so proud of Gabe for the help he provided during a recent field trip. In general, Gabe is very positive and an asset to have in the classroom.
