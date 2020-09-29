From Sept. 28 through Oct. 5, LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corporation) will have a small business relief grant open to rural areas nationwide.
According to the LISC website, those eligible include only small businesses located in rural communities at this time. Rural communities are defined as having a population of 50,000 or less. A community is defined as the city/town/village where your business address is located. If the business is mobile (a food truck, fishing boat, rideshare driver, etc.), use the address where the vehicle is stored during non-business hours.
Non-profit organizations are ineligible for the relief funding program at this time, but may be eligible for later rounds of funding.
The applications will be accepted in rounds and new applications must be submitted for each round. The current application period is now open through Oct. 5.
Small businesses affected by COVID-19, especially those in underserved communities, including entrepreneurs of color, women- and veteran-owned businesses that often lack access to flexible, affordable capital are prioritized. According to the website, applications will be reviewed based on criteria designed to prioritize particularly challenged businesses, and the final grantees will be randomly selected from the top scoring applicants.
Grants will range from $5,000 to $20,000.
You can find more information about the grant and how to apply at https://www.lisc.org/covid-19/small-business-assistance/rural-relief-small-business-grants/.
