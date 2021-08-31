GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Rotary Club recently met at the Hampton Inn to break bread and celebrate North Decatur’s Betsy Litmer as the Decatur County Teacher of the Year.
After the meal, event organizer Rotary Club member Donju Taylor prefaced the presentation with readings of some of the support letters received from Litmer’s colleagues and students.
“We’re gathered this evening to celebrate Betsy, and she had seven people who wrote letters on her behalf, two from students and the rest from colleagues,” said Taylor.
Taylor shared a student’s praise to the assemblage, which read in part: “Every time I see her outside of school she always manages to come up with a smile and call me by my middle name, not in a derogatory way, but that’s what makes her special.” The letter continued by saying Litmer always makes a personal connection with her students and that Litmer stayed on course during her AP classes, doing things to make each student comfortable in a difficult class.
“Mrs. Litmer’s ability to care is more important than anything in a history book,” the letter continued.
Taylor also read complimentary excerpts from a letter from one of Litmer’s former students now enrolled at the University of Indianapolis: “I still say to this day the best and most influential teacher I’ve ever witnessed was Mrs. Betsy Litmer.”
After Taylor read some excerpts from support letters from some of Litmer’s colleagues, she invited Litmer to the podium to speak.
“Regardless of the subject, I never even dreamed that I would grow up and become a teacher,” Litmer said. “I am beyond grateful for the nominations that I received and I am truly honored by the Rotary’s selection of me, so on behalf of educators in the community, past and present, I thank you for all the work you have done and continue to do in serving your students and their families.”
She thanked past members of the school administration who gave her the opportunity to become part of the Decatur County school system an then thanked individual teachers present and past who were in attendance.
“I’ve just been surrounded by amazing people, so in short I’d like to thank every student I’ve taught and every colleague, because they have given me lessons on my journey in this profession,” she said.
