GREENSBURG — At a morning “Author’s Tea” recently at St. Mary’s Elementary, first grade students and their families of Mrs. Blankman and Mrs. Schutte celebrated the publishing of their recent keepsake book “What is Love,” a book of words and hand-drawn art crafted by the students themselves.
“Have you ever been a published author?” St. Mary’s first grade teacher Mrs. Schutte asked of the assemblage gathered in the conference room of St. Mary’s Church on Thursday. The students attending the tea shot their hands into the air in affirmation that “yes,” they were now published authors, and delighted applause followed.
Mrs. Blankman and Mrs. Schutte tasked their first grade classes to write their definitions and draw their impressions of love, to have their works immortalized in print.
The books are now available for purchase for a small fee.
Landon Westhafer wrote, “How do you find love? Love is hugs from my mom. I Love when my mom reads me books. I feel Love when mom draws circles on my back. My brother and sister show me Love too. How do you show Love?”
Emiliano de la Fuente Suarez wrote, “Love is the best thing that can exist. I feel love when I am at home. I show love by helping my family. I can feel love when I am with Mom and dad. Grandparents make me feel loved. I love my whole family.”
Publishing company Student Treasures was the company from whom the deal was purchased. Original material was submitted for use in the book, and when printed, both classes receive a free copy as does the school library. Parents have an option to buy a soft or hardcover version for themselves.
Teachers Jen Blankman and Staci Schutte, both veteran educators, have used Student Treasures as a resource for their students for several years now, and Blankman spoke about the inspiration the books create.
“We began by showing examples from past years,” Blankman said. “And I have a little one who wants to be a writer when she grows up, so she was especially excited.”
Schutte said, “And we write about something different every year. Last year we wrote about different family traditions, and this year we wrote about ‘What is Love,’ so if it was a warm hug for their grandmothers, that’s what they wrote about.”
“And for some who really aren’t all that excited about reading, I have seen them pull their books out of their desks and, even if they don’t like to read their own words, they love to read the words of their classmates,” Blankman added.
With a special occasion such as this, there’s always food, and what a splendorous spread the tea-party organizers threw. Tiny egg quiches, cookies of all sorts, fruit cups and milk and fruit juices were available for snacking during the event.
“I am very thankful to be teaching at St. Mary’s,” Blankman said. “I especially like the faith background in a school. In public school, you can live your faith, but in a private school, you can speak your faith as well.”
