BATESVILLE - Batesville Primary School (BPS) will once again offer Little Bulldog Academy Preschool to families, according to BPS principal, Brad Stoneking.
Children must be four (4) on or before August 1 to enter the Little Bulldog Academy Preschool for the 2021-2022 school year. No early entrance requests will be accepted for this program.
Little Bulldog Academy Preschool is a full-day program, 180 days a year, following the BCSC school calendar. The full-day program will follow BPS's schedule beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m.
Please note: BCSC transportation is not available for students enrolled in this program. You can pick-up your student in front of BPS at 3 p.m. Childcare is available from 3 - 6 p.m. at BPS each day Batesville Community School Corporation (BCSC) is in session for $5 per day.
Please visit https://batesvilleinschools.com/bps/little-bulldog-academy/ to complete our electronic information form and financial agreement form. This website will also provide a “Frequently Asked Questions” document for more information.
Registrations are not final until the $100 registration fee is received at Batesville School (760 State Road 46 West, Batesville, Indiana 47006). When delivering the registration fee, we will also need for families to bring an original birth certificate and immunization records.
If applicable, families should also bring official court custodial paperwork. Unless otherwise stated, all individuals must wear a face covering and follow any additional guidelines to enter the building.
We will receive and enroll the first thirty (30) registered students. After the 30th registration is received, we will place the remaining families on a waiting list.
BCSC will offer online registration for the 2021-2022 school year. After completing the forms above, parents should then complete online registration by going to https://ecollect.accelaschool.com/Batesville.
Please select Little Bulldog Academy for the “Grade Level Student Will Enter” option. Parents should also make sure they select 21-22 for the “Enrolling School Year”.
Individuals with questions may contact BPS at 812-934-4509.
