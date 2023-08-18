RUSHVILLE – Fans of live music are invited to the Riverside Park Amphitheater on Rushville’s south side Saturday night for another free show featuring a tribute band to one of the Midwest’s favorite rock and roll performers.
Turn The Page (Tribute to Bob Seger) is scheduled to take the stage at 8 p.m. For more than a decade, Turn The Page has been on the road delivering Bob Seger’s music to fans across the U.S.
A roots rocker from Detroit, Michigan with a classic raspy, powerful voice, Seger has written and recorded songs that deal with love, women, and blue-collar themes, and is one of the best-known examples of a heartland rock artist.
He has recorded many hits including “Night Moves,” “Turn the Page,” “Mainstreet,” “Still the Same,” “Hollywood Nights,” “Against the Wind,” “You’ll Accomp’ny Me,” “Shame on the Moon,” “Roll Me Away,” “Like a Rock” and “Shakedown,” which was written for the 1987 film Beverly Hills Cop II and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He also co-wrote the Eagles’ number-one hit “Heartache Tonight,” and his recording of “Old Time Rock and Roll” was named one of the Songs of the Century in 2001.
Pavey & Company, featuring Noah Pavey on vocals and lead guitar, will open this show at 7 p.m. Pavey’s parents and grandparents are from Rushville and his band was recently featured during the Pizza King 50th anniversary street party in the 200 block of N. Perkins Street.
Riverside Park offers plenty of free parking near the concert site, and a free shuttle runs from near the intersection of S. Morgan and W. Water Street to the seating area.
The shows also feature food and drinks, with beer and wine available for adults with a valid I.D.
Visitors may bring their own coolers, but may not bring their own alcohol to the show; coolers may be searched at venue entrances.
Those attending will also want to bring a chair or blanket as the amphitheater does not provide seating.
Two shows remain in this year’s schedule of shows at Riverside Park. The rescheduled Electric Avenue (The MTV Experience) will take place the evening of Saturday, Sept. 2, and Pink Droyd – 50th Anniversary of Dark Side of the Moon will be featured the evening of Saturday, Sept. 16.
