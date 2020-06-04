RUSHVILLE - One of the big highlights in Rush County each summer is the annual summer concert series at Riverside Park Amphitheater. With the COVID-19 pandemic and the local and regional safety protocols in place, some concert dates had to be moved. A new schedule has been released for the highly anticipated entertainment series.
The updated 2020 summer concert series lineup and dates:
- The Red Clay Strays (nationally known country band from Alabama) with special guest Dane Clark – Saturday, July 11
- Dirty Deeds (The AC/DC Experience) – Saturday, Aug. 1
- Monsters of Yacht (70s & 80s yacht rock hits) – Saturday, Aug. 29
- Slippery When Wet (Bon Jovi Tribute) – Sunday, Sept. 6
- All My Rowdy Friends (Hank Williams Jr. Tribute) – Saturday, Sept. 12
- Electric Avenue - ‘The 80s MTV Experience’ – Saturday, Sept. 19
“Riverside Park’s summer concert series is a highly-anticipated annual event, and the talented artists bringing a range of genres, musical history, and excitement to the stage this year are truly exceptional,” Mayor Mike Pavey said. “We are grateful we have been able to shift our previously-scheduled June show dates to September to help ensure the health and safety of our community.”
The Red Clay Strays will open the series on Saturday, July 11, bringing high energy and a unique sound to the stage. With influences ranging from Johnny Cash, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jerry Lee Lewis and Waylon Jennings to southern gospel, they blur the line between country and southern rock while bringing an authenticity that defines who they are as a band.
Dirty Deeds (The AC/DC Experience) will take audiences on a theatrical ride through rock ‘n’ roll history on Saturday, Aug. 1. This group has been touring the U.S. for more than 20 years bringing forth their high energy and wildly entertaining tribute to one of the world's best rock bands, AC/DC.
Experience classic yacht rock songs from the 70’s and 80’s with The Monsters of Yacht on Saturday, Aug. 29. The band delivers rocking recreations of songs by artists like Toto, Christopher Cross, the Bee Gees, Steely Dan, Hall and Oates, Doobie Brothers, Kenny Loggins, and more.
Slippery When Wet (Bon Jovi Tribute) brings excitement to the stage on Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 6. Slippery When Wet has played more than 1,500 shows throughout the U.S. alone and has traveled to Africa, Mexico, Singapore, Puerto Rico, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic. They have headlined on more than 60 cruises on the Royal Caribbean cruise line and played the Super Bowl 48 Pregame Show in East Rutherford, N.J., in 2014.
All My Rowdy Friends (Hank Williams Jr. Tribute) continues the series Saturday, Sept. 12, featuring front man Frank Morrow portraying the appearance, sound, and stage presence of the original “Bocephus” himself. Touring across the U.S. since 2009 with a fan base that reaches nationwide, All My Rowdy Friends performs the music of Hank Jr., with the same originality and high energy of an actual concert.
Finishing out the 2020 season as part of RUSHfest on Saturday, Sept. 19 is Electric Avenue ‘The 80's MTV Experience’ – a high-definition snapshot of an era when vintage synthesizers and drum machines were at the top of the food chain. Barring the invention of time travel, Electric Avenue is, hands down, the most accurate and exciting 80’s Pop Tribute you’re going to find anywhere this side of 1988. Electric Avenue delivers spot-on renditions of Tears for Fears, Wham!, Duran Duran, Simple Minds, Howard Jones, Frankie Goes To Hollywood, Level 42, Naked Eyes, Soft Cell, Kenny Loggins, INXS, Prince, The Clash, OMD, David Bowie and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.