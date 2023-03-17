RUSHVILLE - Rushville Regional Theatre opens its debut production this weekend and it is not one to be missed!
"A Grand Night For Singing" takes to the stage at the historic Princess Theatre in downtown Rushville at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee rounding out the weekend of performances.
Bringing a bevvy of Rogers and Hammerstein classics to life is no simple task, and Scott Wildey has done a remarkable job with transitions that are seamless and will have you toe-tapping and swaying along with your favorites.
Wildey accompanies the group along with Larry Daubenspeck on the drums and it’s just the right feel for the venue. Wildey also takes the opportunity to sing one of his favorites and his voice is as wonderful and enjoyable as ever.
Carrie Billman, Hannah Lemmon and Michelle Orme have assembled a lively group of talent that make the most of each note. The ladies of the ensemble are Lauren Agee, Julie Gilpin, Bryanna Aichinger and Jenna Geis.
Each of them have multiple opportunities to show off their talent with solos and duets that are simply lovely – but watch out when these gals decide to “wash the men right outta their hair” because they really bring it! Their personalities shine as they embody the characters that bring the songs to life.
Though they may be slightly outnumbered, they guys are not to be outshined! Nick Amos, Tyler Amos and Randy Basom provide everything you would want from leading men. From ballads to upbeat tunes, their strong vocals carry through the room effortlessly.
Audience members are in for a treat as a number with the Amos brothers is one of the funniest highlights of the evening.
Rounding out the production crew is Matt Amos running the sound board, and I must say with the acoustics in the room the balance is fabulous; you will have a hard time believing there are only seven people on stage. Their harmonies fill the room, giving you the feel of being in a much larger performance hall.
This group has taken a small bare stage and using only a backdrop and bar stools have transformed it to an enchanting setting for a night of entertainment.
Overall, I say bravo to the cast and crew on their inaugural production. The show is well put together and deserves a full house to perform it to.
Tickets are $10 and available at Mocha Moose, Rushville Pharmacy and 3rd Street Decor.
A grant from the Rush County Community Foundation helped defray the cost of the production.
