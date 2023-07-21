GREENSBURG – One hundred thirty-five head of sheep, goats, pigs, chickens, rabbits, beef and dairy cows were auctioned off at the Decatur County Fairgrounds Wednesday, essentially marking the end of this year’s Decatur County 4-H Fair.
For the 4-Hers, it means saying goodbye to the animals they’ve worked with, but it also gives them a chance to see the dollar value of their work.
Each animal is assessed before the auction for a market value. Some buyers will pay the market value, but other bidders will bid the price up, setting the animal’s premium value.
All the money generated from the auction goes back to 4-H youth, funding further projects during their 4-H career.
Local businesses, independent buyers and local farmers support the auction yearly.
According to its website (www.4-h.org), 4‑H is America’s largest youth development organization, empowering nearly six million young people with the skills needed to help make participants leaders.
The organization is led by a unique private-public partnership of universities, federal and local government agencies, foundations and professional associations.
For additional information, visit the website, contact the Extension office in your area, or call the high school nearest your home. Most of the schools in Southeastern Indiana have active 4-H chapters.
