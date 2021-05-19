GREENSBURG - There will be a special blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Friday at the Parks and Recreation Building ("The Armory") on Lincoln Street to help a very brave little girl fight an incurable disease.
Livy Rae Colin, 3, suffers from hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, a rare illness that usually occurs in infants and young children but can also occur in adults. Children usually inherit the disease. In adults, many different conditions, including infections and cancer, can cause HLH.
For those suffering with HLH, the body's immune system does not work normally. Certain white blood cells, histiocytes and lymphocytes, attack other blood cells that collect in the spleen and liver, causing these organs to enlarge. Healthcare providers are still learning about its causes.
There are two types of HLH: familial and acquired.
Familial HLH accounts for about 25% of cases and families pass down the condition. If both parents are genetic carriers of HLH, a child has a 25% chance of having the disease, a 25% chance of not having the disease, and a 50% chance of being a carrier. A number of conditions cause acquired HLH like viral infections, especially Epstein-Barr virus or a weak immune system.
Fever and enlargement of the spleen are the most common symptoms of HLH, but other common symptoms can be enlargement of the liver, swollen lymph nodes, skin rashes, jaundice, lung problems including coughing and difficulty breathing, digestive problems including stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhea, and nervous system problems including headache, trouble walking, visual disturbances and weakness.
The only treatment available for HLH is bone marrow transplants from matching donors.
"Livy is currently recovering from a bone marrow transplant, and so she's needing several different blood products," said Livy's mother, Cassandra.
The Colins moved to Lake Santee to be closer to Cincinnati, where Livy is receiving treatment.
"We did a bone marrow transplant back in Iowa where we're from, and we really hope people can come and give, or just come to give some moral support," Cassandra said. "Ultimately, HLH is an over-reactive immune system for which there is no cure. The bone marrow transplants just make it more liveable for her."
Livy was diagnosed at 4 months old and received her first bone marrow transplant a month and a half before her first birthday.
"It went really well, and we're so thankful it was so seamless and with no complications," said Cassandra.
Livy's bone marrow donor was a 21 year-old male from Germany, and he will be visiting Greensburg in July to spend time with Livy and her family.
Livy's father works as a craftsman for Lumberman's in Shelbyville, and Cassandra is a photographer.
"We don't know many people in town yet, so right now I'm just a stay-at-home mom," she said.
All who donate blood Friday will receive a free "Livy's Journey" T-shirt and candy.
Those unable to donate, but who are interested in helping the Colin's with Livy Rae's treatments, may visit www.gofundme.com/livy-strong or contact the Colins at cassandra.colin14@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.