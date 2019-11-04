Local ag teacher receives Honorary American FFA Degree

GREENSBURG — A local teacher recently received quite an honor.
From Greensburg Community High School, agriculture teacher and FFA advisor Greg Schneider has received the Honorary American FFA Degree.
According to the National FFA Organization, the award is given to those who advance agricultural education and FFA through outstanding personal commitment.
“The National FFA Organization works to enhance the lives of youth through agricultural education,” the organization said in a statement. “Without the efforts of highly dedicated individuals, thousands of young people would not be able to achieve the success that, in turn, contributes directly to the overall well-being of the nation.”
The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agriculture education to more than 700,000 student members belonging to more than 8,600 FFA chapters throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Schneider received the award Friday at the 2019 National FFA Convention and Expo during an onstage ceremony in Indianapolis.
Recipients of the degree received a plaque and medal, as well as having their names permanently record, according to the National FFA Organization.
The degree recognizes those who have gone beyond valuable daily contributions to make an extraordinary long-term difference in the lives of students, inspiring confidence in a new generation of agriculturists, the organization says. Members of the National FFA Organization’s board of directors approved the nomination.
“While the recognition is for my career that has spanned 29 years, the past five years in Greensburg have been a significant part of my professional growth,” Schneider said. “That professional growth is made possible through the amazing support of our Greensburg/Decatur County community.”
GCHS Principal Grant Peters and Assistant Principal Sonja Kolkmeier offered a joint statement on Schneider’s recognition, lauding the teacher for all he has brought to the school.
“Mr. Schneider has worked at GCHS since 2015,” their joint statement said. “Not only has the agriculture program at Greensburg Community High School grown drastically under the leadership of Mr. Schneider, but he has sown seeds to grow students to be the leaders who impact not only with our community, but the state and national level. Earlier this school year, students went to the Statehouse as a request of Dr. Jennifer McCormick to set up the state superintendent’s personal tower garden. Each week, Mr. Schneider provides students with speakers that are experts in their field and provides them field trips with hands-on learning experiences.”
One of Schneider’s students, Kendall Cuskaden, took the time to congratulate the teacher, stating that Schneider is “definitely” deserving of the recognition.
“He’s one of the most selfless people that I’ve met,” Cuskaden said. “If you walk into his class having a bad day, he’ll be the one to ask you if you’re alright or if you need to talk about anything. During passing periods he tries to say ‘good morning” to all of the students he has in class that walk by him, and ‘have a great day’ to them as they’re leaving. Mr. Schneider has a special love for agriculture that he shares with his students. I’ve taken several agriculture classes myself and there’s never a boring day in class. He has a very enthusiastic way of teaching that just excites students in his class to learn more about agriculture.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.