GREENSBURG — Local quilting/fabric artist Nancy Derheimer recently won a first place ribbon in the Batesville Area Arts Council Community Artist Show. Her hand-dyed and quilted homage to women’s suffrage, “What We Did 1920” earned the first place ribbon for Applied Arts.
“This is the 100th year anniversary of women getting the right to vote, and I felt it was sort of lost with the COVID-19 pandemic and the racial violence. I felt that anniversary was lost and decided to do something about it,” said Derheimer.
A wall hanging measuring 2.5 feet by 18 inches, it’s a picture of women sporting varying hemlined period costumes carrying placards with the protest slogans “Vote,” “Equal Rights,” “March,” and “Ratify” on them.
Derheimer spends time on her quiltings, taking sometimes a month to finish a single piece.
“I don’t do it all at one time,” she said. “I’ll do some of it then I’ll walk away from it. I’ll go back and add to it, or take away when I walk by. They don’t take me a complete month to do.”
Derheimer explained her passion for the women’s suffrage movement in the early part of the 20th century.
“It was a long, hard process, and they had to ratify each state by state,” she said. “They carried flags when they marched, and when another state voted to allow women the right, the women protesting for the vote would add another star to their flags.”
The background of the piece is black and white with a narrow pink thread running through it.
“That pink ribbon originally was used to symbolize the fight against breast cancer, but now it’s associated with women’s power,” she explained. “And each woman symbolizes a different walk of life. It’s not all that serious of a piece, but that right to vote was a very serious issue. I’m not one to get into serious social issues, but that one I could not resist.”
“What We Did 1920” will be on display at Art on the Square Gallery on the Greensburg Square for the month of July as the gallery conducts its yearly summer photography show.
Derheimer and her husband, John, recently moved to Cottonwood Lakes northwest of Greensburg. Both have children from previous marriages who live in Indianapolis and Cincinnati, and they enjoy hosting them on the weekends at their lake home.
When Nancy is not quilting, she enjoys gardening and playing in the water.
