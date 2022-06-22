BATESVILLE — The works of regionally acclaimed watercolor artist Judy Glore are currently on display at Amack’s Well coffeehouse in Batesville.
For this show, which runs until June 22, the retired art teacher chose her favorite depictions of scenes from her travels abroad. She also chose a few pieces that focus on scenes from southeastern Indiana. A few, she said, she chose just because they’re fun!
As you take in the selections you notice they seem to be based on happy times in her life. As she says, she paints because it’s fun. And that fun comes through clearly in each piece.
Many pieces in her Amack’s Well show are scenes she witnessed while traveling in Europe when she was younger.
“In Europe, they revere art and it’s everywhere, and a part of their culture from long ago,” she said.
While traveling, she marveled at the ancient churches covered in art with beautiful stained glass windows.
“I don’t think we do that here because we’re just too busy,” she said.
Glore’s subjects and her absolute mastery of how the light affects them imples an almost magical astonishment with life. And that astonishment is present in whatever pieces she creates, be it in acrylics, oils or watercolors, her true calling.
Getting to know the artist means realizing that her wonder and amusement with life is an intentional choice. Therein lies a lesson for us all.
“I had a horrible childhood,” she said. “I can remember playing football in the back yard with all the boys in the neighborhood, but aside from that I don’t have very good memories growing up.”
Glore’s father was an alcoholic. At a certain point in her memory, he stopped drinking and became religious. He took her mother to court and took her children away from her.
“She was the end-all and be-all for me, and I was heartbroken,” she said.
She remembers stealing money from a drawer in the kitchen where her father left it for the housekeeper to do the weekly shopping. With the stolen money, she bought a bus ticket to the town in Ohio in which her mother lived. After a few days with her mother, she said, “I’m going to call your father and tell him where you are, because I imagine he’s frantic.”
He sent Judy a train ticket and she was ordered to come home.
“The court said you have to do this, and I don’t want to take your mother back to court,” her father had said on the phone.
Judy’s mother eventually took her father back to court because she was afraid Judy would do something tragic. During the battle that ensued, Judy was asked if she wanted to live with her mother or go away to a boarding school which her father had to pay for. She chose boarding school.
“He wouldn’t take me where I wanted, because it was too expensive,” she said. So she ended up in a Catholic boarding school for girls in Tipton, Indiana, where she remained for two years.
“I remember hiding away in the attic for three days one time, sneaking into the kitchen at night to steal bread. It’s all I had to eat, and I spent the three days just crying,” she said.
She remembers one other time when she ran away and had an epiphany of sorts.
“I just realized that I was ruining my life with hate. I hated my father, and it was poisoning every other area of my life. It wasn’t hurting anyone but myself, but it just tore my body and my soul apart,” she said.
Judy decided then to stop hating.
“And I haven’t hated since,” she said. “Now I just love people and things, and I’m happy now.”
Judy and her husband Larry met when both accepted their first teaching post here in Greensburg. They taught in Greensburg until they retired, and still reside in the community. They have one daughter who is grown with a very successful son of her own.
She remembers being at her mother’s side when she was diagnosed with cancer. She’d always had a weak heart, and it could not survive chemotherapy.
“All I could do was cry about it until I just cried myself out,” she said.
Life is good now, except for the quiet times when her mother’s memory creeps back in. She walks in the evenings with her husband, and attends an exercise class in the mornings.
“I keep moving. You have to,” She said.
So what does she want to be remembered for?
“I want to be remembered as someone who was kind,” Glore said. “Because it’s something that not only resides in the mind, but in the soul. Art is in the mind, but it comes in through the eyes, and sometimes that’s as far as it goes. It touches you, but not as much as a great kindness does.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.