Really?, a new book by Susan Hahn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Really? is a compilation of some of the humorous, true stories that have happened to the author in her lifetime, most adventures involving her husband of 50 years, Ted.
Though possibly not funny at the time, looking back over these events casts them in a more amusing light.
This is a lighthearted book, aimed to make people laugh in this world of gloom and doom. If the reader gets a smile on their face reading about these mishaps, then the author has accomplished what she set out to do.
Really? is an 86-page paperback with a retail price of $13 (eBook $8). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-199-3.
It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
About the Author
Susan Hahn married Ted right out of high school and they were blessed with two children: a son, Adam, and a daughter, Audra.
Hahn has been drawn to music all her life. She plays the piano, saxophone, and just recently she is teaching herself how to play the dulcimer. Hahn also played the organ at her church for more than 20 years.
When her son was two, she wanted to stay home with him but also wanted to do something that brought some money into the home.
She started baking cakes, first birthday cakes, which quickly grew into making very elaborate wedding cakes.
She is told she also has a flair for cooking, interior design, and hosting parties.
Hahn has a pretty good imagination and can usually think outside the box, just don’t give her any math problems to solve!
The Hahns have a psycho German Shepherd named Buckley, (“named after the man who built our house in 1885”) and they love to follow their grandkids in all their sporting events and music concerts.
