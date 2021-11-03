GREENSBURG – Local resident and Decatur County Deputy Sheriff Wayne Shake (penname H. W. Shake) has published another book. His latest effort is titled “Magnetism: The Revelation.”
This eighth addition to a growing collection of works is the third in a series revolving around his main character, Will Severin, the inventor of a revolutionary engine design that makes gasoline combustion obsolete.
“Magnetism,” set 30 years in the future (2050) during what is called the “Second Great Depression,” is the story of farmers working desperately to keep their farm, feeding the Severin family and their neighbors. When the grain elevator breaks, Severin is able to repair it using the same magnetic technology he’s invented.
In a nod to classic author Ayn Rand’s “Fountainhead,” the story unfolds with this revolutionary magnetism-fueled engine eventually pulling the entire globe from a recent global depression.
The story, full of industrial intrigue and dime-store novel science fiction, is edge of your seat reading, with a decidedly Hoosier flavor and a Christian background.
Shake’s fascination with post apocalyptic storylines speaks volumes about his personal beliefs.
“It seems like every generation goes through a near-apocalypse, whether it be World War II, the Revolutionary War, etc., and the one that leads us out of the depths is a single character, here to save us.”
Severin is also a devout Christian, and his works, be they science fiction or personal statements of dogma, always revolve around faith in God and the Christian world. Four of his other novels – “A Walk of Faith,” “A World at War,” “A World to Set Free,” and “The Christian Soldier’s Handbook” is for those “who are fighting the good fight for God and Jesus Christ,” Shake said.
The latest novel is his first self-published work.
“Publishing through Amazon is relatively inexpensive,” he said, “and Amazon.com has a wide following and displays my book to a much wider audience. Other publishing houses seem to be always asking for money.”
Wayne, as he is known to friends, has lived his entire life in rural southern Indiana.
A number of his novels, “The Christian Soldiers’ Handbook,” “The Coming Storm,” “Thoughts on Faith,” the “Magnetism” series, “Prince and the Stable Hand,””A World At War,” “Mr. President,” are all available at Amazon.com. Look for “H.W. Shake.”
