GREENSBURG - Westport author and retired educator Janet Teitsort is appearing from 10 a. m. to noon Saturday at The Branch on the Greensburg Square.
Teitsort will be signing her new book "Hannah's Song" which was recently published on Amazon.
Teitsort grew up in a small Indiana town and always dreamed of writing.
She thought living in small town and publishing a book was impossible, so she put her dream away and moved on with the business of being a wife and grandmother.
One day, a magnet on her refrigerator stopped her dead in her tracks. It read: "Bloom Where You are Planted."
So she did just that.
Teitsort now has eight books with her name on them. Three devotionals for teachers, one for busy women, "100 Answers to 100 Questions About God's Promises for You," her all-time favorite, "Long Distance Grandma," which also has an updated version, and a work of fiction, "A Pink Web of Deception."
She has also contributed to several books with other authors.
Teitsort and her husband John are active in their community and their church. She leads Good News Ministry and is a graduate. She also is a member of ACFW (American Christian Fiction Writers).
She juggles her busy schedule between home, family, her church ministries, writing, and tutoring children.
