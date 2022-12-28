GREENSBURG - Local author Donna Cook recently penned a new book, The Silly Solar System: Here Comes Sammy Claus, published by Pen It! Publications.
Cook was born in Indianapolis but grew up in Greensburg where she currently lives. She is a 1994 graduate of Greensburg Community High School graduated from Greensburg High School.
She came up with the idea for a series of books in the late '90s.
"That was when the Silly Solar System was born," she said. "I knew I wanted to be a published author but had no clue how. This was when I learned the difference between self-publishing, pay to publish and being represented by an actual publisher. I decided to go with a company that would help me get published. This cost me quite a bit of money and fairly quickly fizzled out. This was an expensive and hard lesson learned. I bowed out and took my losses. So I still had a book and no clue how to get it out in the world, but I knew enough from the previous experience to at least protect my content. This was when I went through the process of obtaining a copyright. I was able to do that much myself and that felt good."
At that point, she had a copyright and a book that was now finished but no clue on how to publish it. That's when everything changed.
One day she was in Columbus (Indiana) at Petco where she met a lady named Debi Stanton who was set up selling her children’s picture book, which was about a dog. Cook said she talked to Stanton for what seemed like hours.
"I wanted to know everything about her and how she developed her book, how she got published," Cook said. "There was a lady in Columbus who helped authors get published for a fee. Her fees were a fraction of what the previous company charged me so I thought I would give her a chance. I stayed with her for about a year, but things just didn’t work out and I decided to pull my book and wait. During this time, Debi Stanton was going through the process of becoming a publisher and opening her own publishing company. She obtained all of the licensing’s and other paperwork needed to become an actual publisher and she and her husband Ray Stanton opened up their own Publishing company. I signed my first contract with her company Pen It Publications in the mid-2000s. Now, I have four children’s picture books and several coloring books available through Pen It Publications."
In addition, Cook started designing book covers for Pen It Publications. She has designed more than 400 covers to date.
Cook said her favorite part about writing is how happy it makes her.
"I can go anywhere and do anything in my imagination," she said. "Writing takes me back to when I was a kid and how I loved to play pretend. It was just so much fun! Why wouldn’t I want to share that with kids? I want to make the world smile. If for a moment you can forget everything around you and be taken away to somewhere magical, then I’ve done what I set out to do. The best part of writing children’s books is the hope that an adult will read to a child. There’s nothing like it. It’s the best time when you see you little one smile and laugh as you read to them."
Cook said the most challenging part of being an author is trust. She noted that there are many people and companies who will try to take advantage of you and lead you down the wrong path, and encourages would-be authors to do their research.
"Make sure however you do decide to publish that it is right for you," she cautioned.
Cook is a a self-taught author, illustrator and artist. She has four children’s picture books published. She is also a professional artist with art on display at B3 Gallery in Nashville, Ind.
Her new book is available at www.penitpublications.com, on Amazon and at other online book vendors.
For more information, visit donnasbookstore.com or http://www.thesillysolarsystem.com.
