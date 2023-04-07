GREENSBURG – During Monday’s meeting of the Decatur County Commissioners, Commissioners Koors and Pasel welcomed new Commissioner Tony Blodgett to the board.
Chosen last week by a Republican caucus, Monday was Blodgett’s first day in his new post.
“I’m happy to be here, ready to start getting up to date on all the happenings,” Blodgett said.
Highway Superintendent Todd Houk announced the upcoming closure of Bridge 120 on Ind. 46 East, between Levenstein’s Carpet and the Decatur County Highway Department.
The bridge, which spans Sand Creek, is scheduled to close April 10, for a deck and abutment replacement.
Considering the large number of bridges in Decatur County (more than 180) and the ongoing repairs necessary to keep them safe, an understanding of the types and parts of bridges is helpful for Daily News readers.
The structure in question is an arch bridge with abutments at each end shaped as a curved arch on top of which the deck is built.
In early 20th century bridge building, the arch underneath the bridge was often constructed of brick and cement formed over a wooden frame.
Now, the process has been streamlined, using pre-poured cement arches with weight bearing abutments on either side, a superstructure over which the deck is built.
Houk said that the “unofficial detour” while the bridge is closed might be on Base Road and CR 200 East, but noted that semi-trucks would not be able to maneuver through at least one of the turns involved.
He said CR 350 East would be a better option, and has contacted INDOT to make the necessary changes.
Houk encouraged motorists to be patient during the construction and to slow down and give themselves extra time to get where they’re going.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.