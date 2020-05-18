GREENSBURG — In response to the current business climate, Duke Energy has granted $200,000 to help small businesses negatively influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Entrusted locally to disburse funds to an appropriate businesses, the Greensburg-Decatur County Economic Development Corporation and Main Street Greensburg organization chose the owner of Rainbow Books and Gifts, Donna Cook, as the local recipient of $5,000.
“These are challenging times and the COVID-19 crisis has been particularly difficult for small companies,” said Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar. “These grants will support those businesses that are the backbone of the Hoosier communities we serve statewide.”
EDC Executive Director Bryan Robbins spoke about the grant and its lucky recipient.
“Many businesses have been impacted by this, but self-proprietorships have been affected the most by this,” Robbins said. “In this case, the owner contracted the virus and, as she can tell you, it knocked her out. Not only did she have no one to fill in for her, but it was during Easter season, a very crucial time for her. So that was a quadruple whammy for her if you think about it.”
Robbins said when the funds became available those responsible for sharing them looked at businesses that were absolutely directly affected.
“We and Duke Energy are very happy to support businesses like Rainbow, especially since Rainbow has been part of the Greensburg economy for a long time,” Robbins said. “Hopefully, these funds will help her along and let her stay part of the community.”
“I am so thankful for this help. It’s not going to make up the whole chunk, but it sure helps,” Cook said.
Duke Energy Foundation also awarded $100,000 early in the crisis to help food banks and other community action groups across Indiana address hunger and other urgent needs.
They also recently announced $382,000 in grants to support Indiana K-12 programs focused on summer reading programs, STEM and experiential learning.
