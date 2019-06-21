GREENSBURG — People buying fuel at one of several select locations during certain hours today can help a military advocacy group in its efforts.
Premier Energy and the CountryMark fuel stations on Main and Lincoln streets in Greensburg are hosting Fueling Freedom, an event dedicated to supporting local military families.
Between noon and 5 p.m. today, CountryMark and their parent company Premier Energy are donating 50 cents for every gallon of fuel pumped to local National Guard Family Readiness Groups.
Customers are also invited to register to win a $150 gift card.
“Fueling Freedom is our opportunity to pay tribute to the service, sacrifice and patriotism of local National Guard troops and their families,” said Matt Smorch, CountryMark Vice President of Refining and Logistics. “We are proud to partner with CountryMark retail fuel stations throughout the state to give back to our military families and honor the sacrifice they make to serve and protect our country.”
Last year, CountryMark raised more than $62,000 for local National Guard Family Readiness Groups. Many of the National Guard Family Readiness Groups use the funds to send packages to deployed soldiers, host summer picnics for soldiers and their families, and after-school programs.
National Guard Sergeant First Class Mark Toms told the Daily News, “This is a great opportunity for Greensburg to support their local National Guard Units, and it’s a great way for our guys to show appreciation for that support.”
Indiana based company CountryMark initiated the Fueling Freedom fundraiser in 2008 as a way to support military families.
This year, a total of 37 CountryMark fuel stations are participating in Fueling Freedom 2019, including Greensburg, Seymour, Shelbyville, and Osgood, as well as stations as far south as Evansville and as far north as Loogootee.
Contact Bill Rethlake at 812-663-3111 ext. 7011 or email bill.rethlake@greensburgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.