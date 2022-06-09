DECATUR COUNTY – A local historic cemetery with ties to the Underground Railroad is set to begin a rehabilitation process this summer. Locals John Pratt and Mary Lou Davis are spearheading the move.
Last month, the pair went to the Decatur County Commissioner meeting to request $6,000 for the renovation. The commissioners approved up to but not exceeding that amount.
Local historian and attorney Bill Smith researched the cemetery and Davis has recruited a few family members to help as well as Mike Quinlan, who is volunteering his labor and heavy equipment as his work schedule permits.
A path and perhaps a bridge will be built leading to the cemetery. It sits a few hundred feet away from a gravel driveway and is not visible from the drive.
“I was the chairman of starting the Bicentennial Pageant,” Davis said. “I was the first one, and I asked two other ladies to join me. I asked John, after that was over, if he had any projects we could do to keep us involved. He told me then about this cemetery and I pondered on it for awhile. ... I decided this would be something good for my friends and family.”
Judy Combs owns the land on which the aforementioned cemetery exists. The land, coined the Snelling Settlement by Smith, was previously known and documented by a name which does not meet today’s ethical standards. Smith wrote the following of the early history of Decatur County.
“African American history in Decatur County began with its early settlers. Decatur County was organized by the State Legislature in March, 1822. Among the early settlers was a Black man by the name of Joseph Selling. In that year he purchased 56 acres of land in Fugit Township in the far northeastern corner of Decatur County.”
The cemetery sits on that original Snelling Settlement. There was about a 37% literacy rate recorded of those over the age of 20 which would not have been the case for fugitive slaves who were prohibited from learning to read or write.
Many in this community readily helped fugitive slaves, aided by local abolitionists.
By 1850, according to Smith, the African American community in Fugit Township had reached 151 persons living in 22 different households. It was around this time that an African American cemetery was dedicated in the far northeast corner of Fugit Township.
The cemetery has seven markers but only one legible stone, for Henry Speed, which is the only one that could properly be called a headstone. Smith guesses that there are many more buried there than there are markers and that the cemetery is much larger than the fenced in area. The fence and cemetery sign were placed there more than a decade ago by a North Decatur class of students taught by Pratt.
According to Smith’s research, white settlers came to Decatur County from all directions. Land was cheap. Some white settlers, like the Hamiltons, Donells and McCoys, moved from Kentucky due to their opposition to the southern state’s pro-slavery views. Others moved from slave states with an ambivalence or tolerance for slavery.
“There was pretty strong pro-slavery, well let’s not call it pro-slavery, but anti-Black attitude,” Smith said. “[Some of] the poor settlers of Indiana resented the fact that they had to do the same hard work on their own farm that big landowners could have done through slaves.”
The African American settlement in Fugit Township, according to Smith’s article, was comprised of persons hoping to acquire land and economic opportunity.
By 1860, the African American community had dwindled to the nine members of the Miles Meadows family.
The State Constitution of 1851 effectively destroyed any hope of economic opportunity for African Americans. Smith said, “the evidence seems to argue that Indiana itself was the reason for the exodus of this entire Decatur-Franklin County Black community.”
After the cemetery is restored, those involved hope to develop a tour of the Underground Railroad ties to the cemetery and other locations in Decatur County. Follow the Daily News for updates on that story as it unfolds.
“The vision for the tour is to actually follow the routes, as best we know and as best as our evidence shows, of five different escapes that involve a total of 27 fugitive slaves that came through Decatur County,” Smith said. “Generally speaking, the practice was they would come into Decatur County. The whites would do the transporting. They would merge into the Black settlement here [Snelling Settlement]. They would wait a month maybe. ... Most of the escapes occurred in the fall after the crops were in and the master was not paying as much attention. ... The idea was to get those slaves to the Snelling Settlement and hide them in plain view ... until moving them [to Canada].”
