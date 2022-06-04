OLDENBURG – Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon authorized retailer, has announced today that its subsidiary, TCC, donated nearly $50,000 to child-centered nonprofit organizations across the nation to celebrate its annual Kids Rock initiative.
Oldenburg-based nonprofit Camp River Ridge was a recipient of the national donation campaign and received $2,000 from the local TCC store.
This year marked the third annual Kids Rock initiative from TCC, where participating stores selected a local nonprofit that benefits kids. Donations took place for 23 total nonprofits in late May.
“Uplifting our communities and younger generations is part of our business philosophy with the purpose to make the world a better place,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC. “Our Kids Rock program is very meaningful to the TCC family. We have a history of giving back to kids and making a positive impact on their lives, and we are so excited to accomplish this for the third year in succession through Kids Rock.”
