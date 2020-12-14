RIPLEY COUNTY - The Twisted Wrench teamed up with the Infamous Few Charity Riders for a Children’s Christmas Drive. They accepted donations of clothes and toys as well as monetary donations.
Kevin Wang, Dearborn and Ripley County business owner and owner of Wheelock Lake Campground, generously matched the donations and presented the group with a $3,000 check on Saturday, Dec. 12.
The goal of the group was to raise enough money and receive enough donations for 100 children. They were excited to announce that they were able to exceed their goal and give assistance to 110 children from the community.
With the efforts of the community members and businesses working together, these children will be having a wonderful Christmas this year.
Thanks goes out to the Infamous Few, Twisted Wrench, Kevin Wang and everyone who contributed towards the cause for supporting children in the community.
- Information provided by Ripley County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Deborah Tompkins
