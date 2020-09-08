Kent Goldsmith and Deron Scudder of Oesterling Chimney Sweep recently passed the Chimney Safety Institute of America’s rigorous exams to become a CSIA Certified Chimney Sweep.
Goldsmith and Scudder passed exams based on standard chimney service practices and applicable fire safety codes. Certification is valid for three years from the test date.
The exam is based upon a reference manual containing up-to-date technical information on the cleaning, maintenance, and repair of chimneys, the National Fire Protection Association’s Code 211 and the International Residential Code. The NFPA Code 211 provides standards for chimney inspections.
CSIA Certification is the hallmark of excellence in the chimney service industry. The credential signifies knowledge of codes and practices important to providing the best service and to staying ahead in an ever-changing industry.
Goldsmith and Scudder has enhanced their knowledge of how to properly inspect, diagnose, clean and repair chimney and venting systems in order to better protect people against fire and carbon monoxide poisonings.
Goldsmith and Scudder are employees of Oesterling Chimney Sweep. Oesterling Chimney Sweep is located at: 209 N Walnut Street in Batesville, IN and can be contacted at: 812-934-3512 or 812-372-3512 and/or oesterlingchimney@yahoo.com.
