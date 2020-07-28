GREENSBURG – Local couple Dave and Karen Smith, high school sweethearts and members of First Baptist Church in Greensburg, are spending their Monday afternoons entertaining folks on Facebook, and sharing their faith in a special way.
Both are instrumentalists, and they enjoy sharing their music for the good of others. Karen was raised in the church by a mother who taught herself to play piano. A soprano who enjoyed singing with her daughter around the piano and as they washed dishes, she instilled in Karen the love of music from an early age. Dave was raised a Methodist, but says he only truly enjoyed his faith when joining the First Baptist Church of Greensburg.
Their daughters, Sony and Joy, are grown with children of their own and their grandchildren are the couple’s joy. As of Christmas this year, Dave and Karen Smith will have been married for 50 years.
“When I was in junior high, I pestered my Dad, cause I wanted a guitar,” Dave said, starting his life’s tale. “So he got me a hundred dollar Gibson electric guitar, and I messed around with it for about 6 months. I only learned about 3 or 4 chords.”
“Some guys and I wanted to form a band, and we called it the ‘Dave Smith Five,’” he said. “I don’t think we ever played in public, so that was about the end of it.”
Forgetting the fancy of being a guitar player for other important life issues, it wasn’t until 2006 when Dave told his wife that he wanted “an acoustic guitar to pick on in the evenings.”
“And so she got me one for Christmas,” he said.
At a church fundraiser, there was a silent auction for guitar lessons at Melody Mart, which Dave won. After about 6 lessons, he realized he had a love for bluegrass music, and started listening to it.
Bluegrass music, for the non-musician, is “musicians’s music.” On top of catchy melodies and rhythmic lyrics about backwoods life and country ways, only a musician can truly appreciate how difficult bluegrass is to play well, and how hard truly good bluegrass musicians must practice to play it just right.
“Oh my goodness, I love it, but I CAN’T DO THAT!’ he said, laughing. “There is some fast bluegrass, and if I could do that, I’D BE AWESOME.”
Karen started playing the mandolin in 2007 when the couple stumbled on “Joe’s Pizza and Pickin’ Parlor” in North Vernon.
“In order to have a ‘jam,’ it’s very helpful to have a singer who can sing loud enough for the pickers to follow you,” she said. “They didn’t have a lot of singers, and they asked Dave if he could sing,” she said.
Karen explained that until this time “I didn’t know Dave had a musical bone in his body!” she said.
So Dave bowed out of singing and said “Karen can sing, listen to her.”
“So I sang while they played. But then we met another picker who said to me ‘Melody Mart has mandolins for a hundred dollars...AND YOU NEED TO LEARN!’” she said. The couple laughed.
And this couple laughs often.
“And so I did learn to play. But I don’t really play – I strum,” she said.
“The gentleman who encouraged us has passed on, but we remember him very fondly,” said Karen.
Bluegrass players like to “jam,” as Karen said. And the couple have learned a great love for “jamming.”
“I like bluegrass, because if you mess something up, there’s always some there to cover you up and hide your mistake. In my case that’s a good thing,” Dave said.
Karen is quick to note that neither she nor Dave are interested in performing, but rather in ‘sharing’ music. “Anybody can come and play with us; nobody’s gonna be criticized, and nobody’s going to judge you for your mistakes,” she said. “And that’s why we love it.”
Having played at church with a small group, older members grew to love and appreciate their music.
“And so this COVID-19 thing came up, and people were trying to find ways for our church members to keep in touch,” she said.
And “Motivational Mondays” was born.
“I think it was Jenny Maddux who dreamed it up, so she called us and asked if we’d mind recording a song. And we thought – ‘well...I don’t know,’” Karen continued.
But their audience loved it. And Maddux asked if they’d do another.
“We haven’t received any contracts or lots of money for it, but we love doing it,” said Dave.
And that’s what most bluegrass players say.
