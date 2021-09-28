GREENSBURG — While health officials across the country and in the state of Indiana have seen an increase in positive cases and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the last few weeks, the staff at Decatur County Memorial Hospital has been waging a similar battle.
Since June 1, 738 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at DCMH facilities, which is a 15% positivity rate based on the 4,991 who were tested. Slightly more than 7% of those individuals were hospitalized, with only 10% being fully vaccinated. These numbers only represent those patients seen at DCMH.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, for the week ending September 23 only 22 of the 1,721 people (1.3%) who were admitted to a hospital in Indiana with COVID were fully vaccinated. Of the 315 people admitted to intensive care during that time, only one was fully vaccinated. The state said 246 people died from COVID during the same week, only three (1.2%) were fully vaccinated.
“These statistics prove without a doubt that the best way to keep from becoming critically ill from this virus is to be fully vaccinated,” DCMH CEO Rex McKinney said. “While the vaccination may not prevent you from contracting COVID-19 – much like the flu vaccine – it provides substantial protection against hospitalization and even death.”
DCMH’s Vaccination Clinic, Door #7 at the hospital, is available for walk-ins or by calling (812) 222-0422. Scheduling is also available at dcmh.net/ourshot.
Hours at the DCMH Vaccination Clinic:
Monday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Thursday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
If a patient needs to be tested for COVID, they can:
• Get an order from their provider;
• Call (812) 222-DOCS to speak to a triage nurse who will schedule a COVID test;
• Schedule through the Decatur County Health Department at https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov/Home/LocationSelection or by calling (765) 570-3153.
