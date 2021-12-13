BATESVILLE – Southeastern Indiana Dance, Inc. held its winter concert Sunday, December 12, at the East Central High School Performing Arts Center. The concert was free to the public.
The theme for this concert was “15 Year Extravaganza!”
“We are not only celebrating 15 years, but also that we are finally back in the theater and open to the public!” SID Director Lydia Woodward said. “After two years of the pandemic, everyone was excited about the concert.”
The concert was dedicated to Romane Bonnier, an exchange student several years ago who was violently murdered in Quebec in November. According to Woodward, the dance company wanted to honor the girl’s short life.
The concert included ballet, modern, musical theater, jazz and tap dances. Additionally, five solos were presented. Choreography was by Woodward, Emme Belew, Amber Roszell and Onika Struewing.
Students from Batesville, Oldenburg, Hamburg, Greensburg, Brookville, Milan, Metamora, Rushville, Osgood, Moores Hill, Holton, Laurel and Versailles, ranged in age from 3 to 18.
They include Harper Armstrong, Zoe Atkinson, Zoey Becker, Margot Blanco-Yeaton, Breanna Bohman, Taylor Bolling, Talyan Burkhart, Laykin Carman, Sophie Cassidy, Tinley Cockefair, Madelyn Comparone, Haley Feiss, Charity Frommeyer, Bea Geisen, Leah Goodin, Ashley Gowdy, Laine Greathouse, Abby Hartz, Anna Helmers, Kaylee Hochstetler, Mia Hofer, Kyrie Jackson, Milena Jobst, Annabelle John, Stella Lecher, Addi Lemmel, Sizhe Li, Ayla Lienesch, Frankie Mains, Kenzie McCabe, Stacey McCabe, Ava Meyer, Evelyn Meyer, Ryanne Miller, Clara Naville, Cate Neuman, Caroline Niese, Lila Obermeyer, Lucy Obermeyer, Evelyn Ollberding, Annie Patterson, Clare Patterson, Mykaela Perry, Ava Pierson, Hailey Pierson, Kennedy Rasnick, Tess Rennekamp, Kendal Ryan, Adaline Schwanholt, Aleyah Shadday, Amelia Spielmann, Briella Strelnik, Leah Swartzentruber, Abe Trossman, Jonah Trossman, Scarlett Tuttle, Leigh Walmsley, Sadie Weberding, Abigail Weigel, and guest Cortney Widener.
Southeastern Indiana Dance, Inc., located in downtown Batesville, is a 501©(3) not-for-profit corporation.
For more information, contact Woodward at 812-932-2046.
