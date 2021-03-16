BATESVILLE - Director of Southeastern Indiana Dance, Inc. Lydia Woodward is pleased to announce Emerson Belew and Amber Roszell have joined the studio as instructors. Belew’s responsibilities will include teaching Fairy Ballet, Ballet 1 and Ballet 2. Roszell will be teaching middle school and high school dance technique for dance team members.
Emme Belew began dancing at the age of 4 and soon after joined Southeastern Indiana Dance where she fell in love with all genres of dance offered at the studio. She also enjoyed being a teaching assistant for SEI Dance in years past and is looking forward to teaching the beginning ballet classes. She will graduate from high school May 2021 and is excited to continue her journey in the arts.
Roszell began her ballet technical training at age 6 and continued dancing until college. During her high school career, she danced competitively at Zengerling Dance Academy, once located in Bright, IN. In 2015, she began teaching and choreographing for a high school competition team.
Roszell graduated from Mount St. Joseph University where she majored in Athletic Training. She earned an internship at the Cincinnati Ballet where she treated and cared for the professional company. In 2019, she began work at Margaret Mary Health and was assigned to be the Athletic Trainer for the Batesville High School where she also works with the BHS Dance Team.
“We are very excited about Emme and Amber joining our team,” Woodward said. “They bring knowledge of ballet and a love of teaching that we are thrilled about.”
Serving southeastern Indiana, SEI Dance is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation, is located in downtown Batesville.
- Information provided
