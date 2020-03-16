GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Democratic Party recently held a caucus to replace outgoing long-time chairperson Dr. Hank Martin as well as to fill the position of secretary, recently vacated by Philip Deiwert.
Mimi Pruett was elected as the party's new chairperson, Ben Tylka was elected vice-chairperson, Wendy Whitehead was elected secretary, and Ryan Maddux will continue to serve as the local party's treasurer.
The Democratic Party in Decatur County thanks Dr. Hank Martin for his dedicated years of service and leadership.
Secretary Whitehead said, "Dr. Martin gave his all to not only supporting democratic candidates for local, state, and national office, but also to serving the interests of democracy in Decatur County."
She continued, thanking Deiwert for being "a homegrown hero freshly returned to Decatur County, and a bright spot in county-wide civic engagement."
Wendy Whitehead can be reached at 812-593-8237 for additional information.
