GREENSBURG – Noles Family Dental is pleased to be a part of the September Birthday Month on WTRE in support of the Decatur County United Fund’s annual campaign.
The United Fund 2020 campaign kicked off Sept. 1 on WTRE with Noles Family Dental sponsoring for each birthday or anniversary called into WTRE all month long. For each year of an individual’s age or anniversary, the United Fund receives a penny. After the 30 days of celebrating in September, Noles Family Dental presented a check for $149.49. These dollars will help support 16 non-profits providing 21 programs throughout Decatur County.
Noles Family Dental recently announced they have moved to a bigger space that will allow them to more comfortably accommodate their patients. As of Sept. 1, Noles Family Dental moved to 1315 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg. For those of you familiar with Greensburg, you may recognize that address as Dr. Robert Eversole’s dental office. Dr. Eversole and Dr. Noles have agreed to merge their practices under one name, Noles Family Dental.
Information provided
