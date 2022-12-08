CHICAGO, IL. - David Anthony Noles, DDS, of Greensburg, was recognized as an Associate Fellow of the Academy at the American Academy of Implant Dentistry’s 2022 Annual Meeting held September 21 to 24 in Dallas, Texas.
As one of 750 dentists who hold this distinguished membership, Dr. Noles is one of the leading experts in implant care.
Dr. Noles maintains a dental practice at 1315 W. Westridge Parkway, Greensburg.
To qualify for Associate Fellowship, Dr. Noles completed a minimum of 300 hours of postdoctoral instruction in implant dentistry, performed implant cases and passed the Academy's Associate Fellow examination.
This examination, which is conducted by an expert panel of implant dentists, included a written examination, a series of oral examinations and defense of three implant cases that he had completed.
The examination process measured Dr. Noles's clinical proficiency in surgical and prosthetic dental implant techniques, in-depth knowledge of dental implants, and commitment to excellence in implant dental practice and to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry's standards for ethics and patient welfare.
The American Academy of Implant Dentistry is the oldest professional organization in the U.S. dedicated to the advancement of the implant field. Its more than 5,500 members include general dentists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, periodontists, and prosthodontists.
The Academy’s Associate Fellow and Fellow credentials are a testament to excellence in implant dentistry.
